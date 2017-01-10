Amid allowance probe, asbestos discovered in Presidenta s HouseJan. 15, 2017, 9:10 PM Ast

Amid allowance probe, asbestos discov...

Jan. 15, 2017, 9:10 PM

ON the heels of word yesterday that President Anthony Carmona's housing allowance is to be probed by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau of the Police Service, the Office of the President broke its own news, stating in a media release that cancer-causing asbestos has been found at President's House and environs. The Office of the President has now expressed concern that the presence of the material would have been known to some in authority who were engaged in ongoing renovations at President's House, prior to notice given to the OTP by the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago last Thursday.

Chicago, IL

