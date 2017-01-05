Alta turns 25
Since 1992, Alta has provided free classes to people over the age of 16 living in Trinidad and Tobago, helping to improve the levels of literacy in our country. Back in 2012 when we turned 20, we calculated that at least 10,000 people had benefitted from Alta's literacy programme.
