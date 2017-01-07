Agostini's sales and profit increase ...

Agostini's sales and profit increase in 2016

Agostini's Limited has achieved increases in sales and profits in the first full year of its joint venture with Goddard Enterprises Ltd of Barbados. After the two companies joined their fast moving consumer goods businesses to form Caribbean Distribution Partners Ltd , Agostini's achieved group sales of $2.5 billion and profit attributable to shareholder of $89 million for the year ended September 30, 2016.

Chicago, IL

