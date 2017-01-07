Agostini's sales and profit increase in 2016
Agostini's Limited has achieved increases in sales and profits in the first full year of its joint venture with Goddard Enterprises Ltd of Barbados. After the two companies joined their fast moving consumer goods businesses to form Caribbean Distribution Partners Ltd , Agostini's achieved group sales of $2.5 billion and profit attributable to shareholder of $89 million for the year ended September 30, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC