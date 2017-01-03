Absence of hope for T&TJan. 2, 2017, ...

Absence of hope for T&TJan. 2, 2017, 8:27 PM Ast

THERE is an absence of a shared vision and hope regarding the future of Trinidad and Tobago and it is a truism that people without a vision perish, says leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah. Abdulah said the strategy in this country over the past 30 years was to change parties in office when they fail to address or resolve the many issues being faced and that it is this strategy that has left us in a position where we no longer have hope for the future.

Chicago, IL

