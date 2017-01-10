a Mrs Best Villagea dies*Jan. 15, 201...

a Mrs Best Villagea dies*Jan. 15, 2017, 8:57 PM Ast

MINISTER of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday marked Trinidad and Tobago's loss of a "true patriot", following the passing on Saturday of the "mother" of the Prime Minister's Best Village Trophy Competition, Joyce Wong Sang. She was 85 years old.

Chicago, IL

