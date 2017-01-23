a Dona t be fooled by rising oil pricesa *Jan. 23, 2017, 8:38 PM Ast
Looking on are Vincent Pereira, left, chairman of the Energy Chamber, and Dr Thackwray Driver, third from left, president and CEO, Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago. - Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY Regional president of BP Trinidad and Tobago Norman Christie has cautioned the energy sector about becoming complacent in light of rising oil prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC