50 murders

'Economic growth tends to fall when murders rise' Maharaj: Stop making excuses, bring on death penalty ...we do not need more laws, we need action Young: Hangings yes, SoE no MINISTER in the Ministry of the Attorney General, Stuart Young, says Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi is seeking to have hangings resume but the Government has no plans for a State of Emergency. Mom of murdered teen: Hang them high WASA pays $671M to contractors THE Water and Sewerage Authority paid 1,062 contractors a total sum of $671, 576,495.08 for the period October 2015 to December 21, 2016.

