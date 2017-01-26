333 terrorist bodies

WITHIN the last five months the number of "entities" listed as terrorist bodies in Trinidad and Tobago under local anti-terrorism laws have grown from 80 to 333 as the government is seeking to pursue cases in the local courts of financing of terrorism abroad. "The 333 entities listed include locals and we have about nine more on the table to come to court right now which would be very specific listings.

Chicago, IL

