16-year-old woke up late, missed school bus, called taxi-driver she knew

A 16-year-old schoolgirl was found murdered in a bushy area in San Rafael yesterday afternoon. Rachael Ramkissoon, a pupil at Northeastern College in Sangre Grande, was found dead at 3 p.m. in the area off Balata Trace.

