11% reduction in fatal road accidentsJan. 11, 2017, 9:12 PM Ast

11% reduction in fatal road accidents

There was an 11 per cent reduction in the total number of fatal road accidents recorded in Trinidad and Tobago last year when compared to the previous year. This was revealed yesterday during the weekly T&T Police Service press briefing at Police Administration Building on Edward Street, Port of Spain.

Chicago, IL

