$10,000 for Emperor Valley ZooJan. 15, 2017, 9:48 PM Ast

$10,000 for Emperor Valley ZooJan. 15, 2017

On January 11, VEMCO Trinidad limited donated $10,000 to the Emperor Valley Zoo. The handover was made by VEMCO CEO Christopher Alcazar to Ashana Gibran of the Zoological Society of Trinidad and Tobago.

