Volunteer for nationwide clean-up campaign

2 hrs ago

Local Government minister Kazim Hosein,right, chats with newly elected chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Dr Glen Ramadharsingh following a meeting of mayors, chairmen and chief executives officers of all the country's 14 regional corporations at City Hall San Fernando, yesterday Local Government Minister, Kazim Hosein made an appeal to private contractors, businessmen and ordinary citizens to join with his Ministry in its national clean-up drive next month. Hosein called a meeting at City Hall, San Fernando yesterday with mayors, chairmen and chief executives officers of all the country's 14 regional corporations to discuss the plans for the campaign.

Chicago, IL

