Venezuelana s Christmas Day court case fails*Dec. 25, 2016, 8:20 PM Ast
PASSPORT FRAUD: Detained Venezuelan Alexandro Espinosa, 20, is taken from the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, back into police custody after a writ of habeas corpus that had been filed on his behalf failed. A Port of Spain judge ruled during a special Christmas Day sitting yesterday that the Immigration Division had provided an adequate explanation as to why they continued keeping him in custody.
