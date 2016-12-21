The new Coast Guard boats are here

The new Coast Guard boats are here

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Trinadad Express

HISTORY was made yesterday when Lieutenant Commander Kele-Ann Bourne of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard became the first female naval captain in the southern Caribbean to cross the Atlantic as the country took delivery of two more vessels to complete the fleet purchased from the Netherlands ship-building company Damens. The journey began on November 25 from the Damens shipyard in Gorinchem, Netherlands and the TTS Moruga and TTS Carli Bay travelled almost 4700 miles to get here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,425

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC