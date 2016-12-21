The new Coast Guard boats are here
HISTORY was made yesterday when Lieutenant Commander Kele-Ann Bourne of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard became the first female naval captain in the southern Caribbean to cross the Atlantic as the country took delivery of two more vessels to complete the fleet purchased from the Netherlands ship-building company Damens. The journey began on November 25 from the Damens shipyard in Gorinchem, Netherlands and the TTS Moruga and TTS Carli Bay travelled almost 4700 miles to get here.
