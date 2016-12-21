Surendranath Capildeo has died

Surendranath Capildeo has died

Friday Dec 30

Former United National Congress Senator, senior counsel Surendranath Capildeo died on Christmas Eve. His funeral takes place on Friday at the Caroni Cremation Site.

