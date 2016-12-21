Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get...

Stable-dwelling septuagenarian to get flight home from T&T

A 78-year-old Guyanese man living in a stable in Trinidad and Tobago may just get his wish to return to Guyana before Christmas with the help of the Trinidad-based Guyana Agency for Development Affairs . Neville Cornett's plight was recently highlighted by Trinidadian television station CNC3, and has since been shared countless times on Facebook.

Chicago, IL

