SRC distances itself from Carmona's housing allowance

The Salaries Review Commission has not been involved in the decision to grant a housing allowance to President Anthony Carmona, a letter from the personnel department on behalf of the SRC has stated. This "directly contradicts" what Carmona has said on the situation and if the SRC statements are true, then the implications for this country are "terrifying", attorney Justin Phelps has said.

