Shanghai, Trinidad and Tobago to Host...

Shanghai, Trinidad and Tobago to Host Maritime Technology Centres

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Marine News

International Maritime Organization has announced the first two institutes selected to host regional Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres under an ambitious project, funded by the EU and implemented by IMO, to help mitigate the harmful effects of climate change. Under the Global MTTC Network project, Shanghai Maritime University in China will host the MTCC for the Asia region , while the University of Trinidad and Tobago will host MTCC-Caribbean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,727

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC