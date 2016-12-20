...Seales: Hea s guilty of misbehaviour, unfit for officeDec. 25, 2016, 8:34 PM Ast

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association president Michael Seales said director of the Police Complaints Authority David West is guilty of misbehaviour in accordance with Section 12 of the PCA Act and is plainly unfit for his office. A letter from the association, dated December 20, was copied to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, president of the Law Association Reginald Armour, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, chairman of the Police Service Commission Maria Gomes, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and West.

