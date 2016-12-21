remembers retrenched Arcelor Mittal workers

THOUGH MANY of the former workers of the now defunct Arcelor Mittal feel forgotten by the Government, several businesses put their minds and their pockets together to ensure that the retrenched workers would feel remembered and have their bellies filled through the Christmas season. Conceived by Steve Castagne of the M&M Insurance Ltd and the President of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union , Michael Annisette, over 100 hampers were yesterday distributed to some of these workers, many of whom have been unable to find consistent work since losing their jobs in March.

