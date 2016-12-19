Prepare for strike - Roget
With oil and gas production at record lows and fluctuating prices significantly affecting T&T's revenue, business leaders are calling on the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union to put the country first and rethink strike action at Petrotrin. As the OWTU entered conciliation talks with Petrotrin at the Ministry of Labour's office in San Fernando yesterday, president general Ancel Roget warned that if there was no favourable outcome they will be forced to shut down the plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC