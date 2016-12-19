Prepare for strike - Roget

Prepare for strike - Roget

Monday Dec 19

With oil and gas production at record lows and fluctuating prices significantly affecting T&T's revenue, business leaders are calling on the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union to put the country first and rethink strike action at Petrotrin. As the OWTU entered conciliation talks with Petrotrin at the Ministry of Labour's office in San Fernando yesterday, president general Ancel Roget warned that if there was no favourable outcome they will be forced to shut down the plant.

