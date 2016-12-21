Petrotrin strike looms as workers off...

Petrotrin strike looms as workers offered 0-0-0

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Trinadad Express

As he entered the third round of conciliation talks on outstanding wage negotiations, Oilfield Workers Trade Union president general Ancel Roget warned that if the union was not satisfied there would be a shutdown of operations at State-owned Petrotrin tomorrow. Supported by scores of Petrotrin workers, Roget said legal strike action would be served on the oil company and a strike camp set up outside the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery for the next three months.

