Petrotrin strike looms as workers offered 0-0-0

As he entered the third round of conciliation talks on outstanding wage negotiations, Oilfield Workers Trade Union president general Ancel Roget warned that if the union was not satisfied there would be a shutdown of operations at State-owned Petrotrin tomorrow. Supported by scores of Petrotrin workers, Roget said legal strike action would be served on the oil company and a strike camp set up outside the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery for the next three months.

