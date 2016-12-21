Pack Wisely, Enjoy*Dec. 30, 2016, 10:...

Pack Wisely, Enjoy*Dec. 30, 2016, 10:55 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Trinadad Express

Dear Readers, I hope your Christmas was safe and peaceful and after this very long Christmas week we are now prepared to go back to work with renewed vigour and vitality. Look, it is my firm belief that we have too many holidays in Trinidad and Tobago and the more we rest, party and fete, the more we relax and some do NOT want to really go back to work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,826 • Total comments across all topics: 277,544,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC