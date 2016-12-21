OWTU ready to strike

COME the New Year, this country's motorists could very well be hit with a gas shortage after the Oilfields Workers Trade Union yesterday signalled its intention to serve strike notice on state-owned oil company Petrotrin next Wednesday, January 4, 2017. At a news conference at the union's Paramount Building, San Fernando headquarters - hours after marathon talks between the union and Petrotrin failed to reach a settlement - OWTU president general Ancel Roget alerted the population to prepare for hard times as he could not guarantee a ready supply of fuel.

