Nurses getting ready to leave TT

1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

It has been a burning issue here in Trinidad and Tobago...a shortage of nurses within the health sector and a brain drain that has local nurses seeking employment abroad. Since being elected two months ago as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nursing Association , Idi Stewart said he would be looking into keeping local nurses here within the health system.

Chicago, IL

