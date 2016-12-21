No truth Shannon's organs were removed
ACTING Deputy CoP, Wayne Dick today told the family of murder victim Shannon Banfield that "there is a God" since charges have been laid in the death of their loved one. He also said there was no evidence of organ trafficking in Banfield's case.
