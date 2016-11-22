NGC will be here, there, everywhere*Dec. 20, 2016, 11:22 PM Ast

NGC will be here, there, everywhere*D...

Dec. 20, 2016

Read more: Trinadad Express

THE State-owned National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago , known to all as the conduit through which gas passes from the producers offshore into the gas-based industries at Point Lisas in South-Central Trinidad, is branching out into some intriguing activities in the new year. These are commodity trading on a bigger scale and underground gas storage.

Chicago, IL

