Liquor mart fire-bombed

Friday Read more: Trinidad Guardian

For the second time this week, arsonists have fire-bombed a San Fernando business, leaving behind hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Police believe the arsonists wanted to loot Stackhouse Company Ltd, along Pointe-a-Pierre Road, which sells liquor, meats and other items wholesale and retail.

