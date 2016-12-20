Letter: Populist governance
Dear Sir: The Trinidad and Tobago economy is reported as having declined by some 4.5% in 2016 and its government deficit is increasing. But CEPEP and URP, local unemployment support, are alive and well and though there have been job losses the unemployment rate is still tolerable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC