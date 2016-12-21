Letter: Let us be real about the Nati...

Letter: Let us be real about the National Development Agenda in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Dear Sir: On December 29, 2015, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in an address to the nation, announced the measures that will be taken to stabilize Trinidad and Tobago's economic standing, as oil and gas prices continue to tumble. Among the measures was that "consumers are encouraged to support and purchase local products and abandon foreign products, in order to sustain the economy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,470,521

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC