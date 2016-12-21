Letter: Is the JLP serious about dism...

Letter: Is the JLP serious about dismantling Jamaica's fiscal and...

Dear Sir: It is time for a change in policy, as the benefits of dollarization would result in eliminating the risk of devaluation and reducing the country risk premium on foreign borrowing as well as obtaining lower interest rates for the government and private investors. Lower interest rates and more stability in international capital movements cut the cost of servicing the public debt, and encourage higher investment and economic growth.

Chicago, IL

