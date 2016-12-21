Kindness is normal, says Lillyann *De...

Kindness is normal, says Lillyann *Dec. 31, 2016, 7:50 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Trinadad Express

Flashback: Lillyann Williams, 19, of Mon Repos, is overwhelmed after being praised for her actions at JTA Supermarket. - Photo: TREVOR WATSON SHE captured Trinidad and Tobago's heart and caught the eye of Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, when her simple act of kindness shone like a beacon through a daily swarm of unhappy news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,384 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC