In a land far away...Dec. 21, 2016, 7:41 PM Ast

Long ago and far away, in a little twin-island state called Paranoia and Paradox , nestled in a corner of the Catatonic Sea, a lone retired businessman stood up in a public lecture andgasp ventured out loud an opinion that the P&P Industrial Court was biased against business. Not against individual businessmen or women, mind you, not naming specific companies or instances of bias, but that, in his perception, the court itself, and perhaps, by implication, its processes favoured workers, not employers.

