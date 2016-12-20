Identify 182 suspected of financing terrorismDec. 26, 2016, 6:59 PM Ast
Head of the Waajihatul Islaamiyyah Umar Abdullah said the group "holds a different view" from that of the present administration as regards the 182 suspected nationals whom the Financial Intelligence Unit had said were involved in terrorism and in particular the 69 who are suspected of financing terrorism. Last Thursday, Government Minister Stuart Young said the FIU received 739 suspicious transaction reports and suspicious activity reports which is a 21.3 per cent increase from the previous year.
