Help for Matelot residentsDec. 25, 2016, 9:24 PM Ast
A little help: Graeme Suite, right, TSTT's senior manager, Brand, Public Relations and External Affairs, presents hampers on behalf of the TSTT employees to Martin Terry Rondon, left, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, and Leroy Peters, of Toco Helping Hands, for affected Matelot and North-East residents. Hampers packed with food, toiletries and other essential items were donated by staff of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago to affected residents of Grande Riviere, Matelot and St Helena villages to assist with their recovery from the recent floods and landslides.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
