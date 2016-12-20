Help for Matelot residentsDec. 25, 20...

Help for Matelot residentsDec. 25, 2016, 9:24 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

A little help: Graeme Suite, right, TSTT's senior manager, Brand, Public Relations and External Affairs, presents hampers on behalf of the TSTT employees to Martin Terry Rondon, left, chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, and Leroy Peters, of Toco Helping Hands, for affected Matelot and North-East residents. Hampers packed with food, toiletries and other essential items were donated by staff of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago to affected residents of Grande Riviere, Matelot and St Helena villages to assist with their recovery from the recent floods and landslides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,847 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,417

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC