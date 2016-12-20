Grenada eyes T&T oil, gas fields*
This was confirmed by the government of Grenada confirmed in a statement on December 22. "The area covered by the MoU includes under-explored prospective Grenada-Tobago Basin acreage adjacent to the Venezuelan-Trinidadian Patao-Poinsettia gas trend," the statement said. The intention of the MoU is to form the basis for the negotiation of a more detailed production-sharing agreement which, if signed, is likely to occur during the first half of 2017, the Grenadian government said.
