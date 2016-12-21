Firecracker issue...Dec. 22, 2016, 8:16 PM Ast
There are plans to reform the legislation and bring about a change of policy as it pertains to the use of fireworks. Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young disclosed this at yesterday's post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair.
