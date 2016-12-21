Fire victims get helpDec. 28, 2016, 9...

Fire victims get helpDec. 28, 2016, 9:47 PM Ast

"What's makes us different is that we have always believed that a business doesn't need to be big to give back" Joel Pile, managing director of Precision Fitness TT, echoed these sentiments as they were on site bringing Christmas cheer to Robin Seecharan and his family who lost their Springvale, Claxton Bay, home to fire just last week. Pile, along with the 16 personal fitness instructors who make up PFTT, held a competition among their 400-member clientele with the aim of donating all proceeds to charity.

