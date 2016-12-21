Etienne gets supportDec. 19, 2016, 6:39 PM Ast
Sagicor was pleased to support local Trinidad-born jazz maestro Etienne Charles and his group Creole Soul with his latest endeavour - the Caribbean premiere and educational outreach residency of his latest album San Jose Suite. According to Etienne, this compositional work "explores and highlights the experiences of indigenous peoples and African immigrants with respect to three San Jose settlements, established in Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, and California, USA".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC