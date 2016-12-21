Etienne gets supportDec. 19, 2016, 6:39 PM Ast

Sagicor was pleased to support local Trinidad-born jazz maestro Etienne Charles and his group Creole Soul with his latest endeavour - the Caribbean premiere and educational outreach residency of his latest album San Jose Suite. According to Etienne, this compositional work "explores and highlights the experiences of indigenous peoples and African immigrants with respect to three San Jose settlements, established in Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, and California, USA".

