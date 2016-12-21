Etienne gets supportDec. 19, 2016, 6:...

Etienne gets supportDec. 19, 2016, 6:39 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Trinadad Express

Sagicor was pleased to support local Trinidad-born jazz maestro Etienne Charles and his group Creole Soul with his latest endeavour - the Caribbean premiere and educational outreach residency of his latest album San Jose Suite. According to Etienne, this compositional work "explores and highlights the experiences of indigenous peoples and African immigrants with respect to three San Jose settlements, established in Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, and California, USA".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,419

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC