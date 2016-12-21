Economic challenges in 2017

Economic challenges in 2017

A report from First Citizens Investment Services says many of the unresolved economic issues of 2016 are likely to remain at the fore in the new year, posing challenges to any major economic recovery for T&T. In the report released on Friday, the investment company provided an analysis of the economic issues that confronted T&T in 2016, while looking forward to the scenarios likely to take place in 2017.

