Economic challenges in 2017
A report from First Citizens Investment Services says many of the unresolved economic issues of 2016 are likely to remain at the fore in the new year, posing challenges to any major economic recovery for T&T. In the report released on Friday, the investment company provided an analysis of the economic issues that confronted T&T in 2016, while looking forward to the scenarios likely to take place in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC