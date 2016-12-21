Christmas babies everywhere

Christmas babies everywhere

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newsday

HEALTH Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, yesterday visited the maternity wards at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital, and the Mt Hope Women's Hospital, in a show of support to mothers of babies born on Christmas Day, as well as health care workers who worked to ensure a smooth operation at the nation's health institutions. Speaking with reporters at Mt Hope, Deyalsingh said, 'I am grateful for my doctors and for my nurses who go beyond the call of duty to work on Christmas Day and to give excellent service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,716

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC