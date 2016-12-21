Christmas babies everywhere

HEALTH Minister, Terrence Deyalsingh, yesterday visited the maternity wards at the Port-of- Spain General Hospital, and the Mt Hope Women's Hospital, in a show of support to mothers of babies born on Christmas Day, as well as health care workers who worked to ensure a smooth operation at the nation's health institutions. Speaking with reporters at Mt Hope, Deyalsingh said, 'I am grateful for my doctors and for my nurses who go beyond the call of duty to work on Christmas Day and to give excellent service.

