Challenges for Rowley and StuartDec. 27, 2016, 9:15 PM Ast

TRADITIONALLY, the prime minister of Barbados has been responsible for advancing arrangements for the promised Caricom Single Market and Economy , while his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart usually holds the portfolio for crime and security issues in the region. The discouraging news is that for all the stirring annual rhetoric, mixed with pathetic apologias at Caricom "summits" and ministerial meetings, the promises on the CSME remain unfulfilled after some 10 long years.

