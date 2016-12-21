CARPHA Media Release - Breast Cancer Is Two Times Higher In The Caribbean Compared To The USA
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - In a recent study, researchers from CARPHA and the US CDC found that the rates of death from cervical cancer, breast, prostate and colon cancer are 2-9 times higher in the Caribbean compared to the United States. Only lung cancer was higher in the USA.
