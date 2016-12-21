Archbishop Harris, Bishop Berkley: St...

Archbishop Harris, Bishop Berkley: Strengthen families in 2017

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Joseph Harris wants to see the end of domestic abuse, violence, and murders in Trinidad and Tobago and that the peace which Jesus Christ came to earth to bring, be achieved locally in 2017. 'I also hope that families - we won't have peace unless families in Trinidad and Tobago are strengthened - begin to live a family life in a different and more authentic way,' he said.

Chicago, IL

