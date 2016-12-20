Another award for CorbinDec. 27, 2016, 10:4 PM Ast
At the recent 37th Crime Stoppers International Conference held at the Hilton Trinidad, CSI recognised the top promotional video commercial across its 1,200 programmes worldwide. The Crime Stoppers' "Borders" advertisement campaign, conceptualised and produced by Corbin and F-Stop Ltd, was recognised as the best video produced, Corbin said in a statement.
