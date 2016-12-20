AG: Mission to track cops' cases

AG: Mission to track cops' cases

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

WITH almost $21 billion spent on the Police Service in the past decade, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi reports his office will be conducting a fact-finding mission on the performance of police cases. Speaking yesterday to Newsday, Al-Rawi pointed out that the budgetary allocation to the police for the period 2006-2016, both appropriations and supplementary appropriations, was $20.8 billion which is 'no small sum of money'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,213

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC