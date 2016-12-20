AG: Mission to track cops' cases

WITH almost $21 billion spent on the Police Service in the past decade, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi reports his office will be conducting a fact-finding mission on the performance of police cases. Speaking yesterday to Newsday, Al-Rawi pointed out that the budgetary allocation to the police for the period 2006-2016, both appropriations and supplementary appropriations, was $20.8 billion which is 'no small sum of money'.

