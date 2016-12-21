a Police not the enemya *Dec. 19, 2016, 8:42 PM Ast

OVER CHat: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, speaks to acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams following yesterday's handing-over ceremony for the new Besson Street Police Station in East Port of Spain. - Photos: STEPHEN DOOBAY PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the police force is overwhelmed by criminality but that Government will be sticking hard to its crime plan, which prioritises the reform and resourceful support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.