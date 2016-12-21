a Police not the enemya *Dec. 19, 201...

a Police not the enemya *Dec. 19, 2016, 8:42 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Trinadad Express

OVER CHat: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, left, speaks to acting Police Commissioner Stephen Williams following yesterday's handing-over ceremony for the new Besson Street Police Station in East Port of Spain. - Photos: STEPHEN DOOBAY PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday the police force is overwhelmed by criminality but that Government will be sticking hard to its crime plan, which prioritises the reform and resourceful support of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,348 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,377

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC