182 T&T citizens suspected in terrorist activity
THERE are 182 Trinidad and Tobago nationals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, according to a Financial Intelligence Unit report. This was revealed on Thursday by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young during the post cabinet briefing.
