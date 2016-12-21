182 T&T citizens suspected in terrori...

182 T&T citizens suspected in terrorist activity

Thursday Dec 22

THERE are 182 Trinidad and Tobago nationals suspected of being involved in terrorist activities, according to a Financial Intelligence Unit report. This was revealed on Thursday by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young during the post cabinet briefing.

Chicago, IL

