$125,000 bail for accused shooter
A man accused of shooting an off-duty police officer was yesterday granted $125, 000 bail when he reappeared in court even though he a has seven pending cases. Kadeem Welch, 31, of Brazil Village, re-appeared Senior Magistrate Debra Quintyne in the Sangre Grande First Magistrate Court charged with wounding PC Hakeem Blake with intent, and five firearm and ammunition related charges.
