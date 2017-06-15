Traditional girdle gets new warrior princess sparkle

Emerging Tongan fashion designer, Mele Tamanilo has transformed the traditional kiekie, normally made of plant fibres, into a sparkling warrior-princess-inspired accessory that Tongans worldwide are embracing with pride. Inspired after watching a movie, Xena Warrior Princess, Mele knew she had to modernize the kiekie using materials such as rhinestones, studs, spikes, chains, feathers and colourful fabric.

