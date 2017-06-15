Traditional girdle gets new warrior p...

Traditional girdle gets new warrior princess sparkle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Matangi Tonga

Emerging Tongan fashion designer, Mele Tamanilo has transformed the traditional kiekie, normally made of plant fibres, into a sparkling warrior-princess-inspired accessory that Tongans worldwide are embracing with pride. Inspired after watching a movie, Xena Warrior Princess, Mele knew she had to modernize the kiekie using materials such as rhinestones, studs, spikes, chains, feathers and colourful fabric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Tonga's Nukuleka, the birth place of Polynesia (Jan '08) Oct '16 Folauimanuka 1,978
News Hon. Lupepau'u divorces Matai'ulua (May '08) May '16 menesto 4,672
vava'u dynasty - the truth (Dec '09) Mar '16 Foki ki tonga 00000 453
News LDS Apostle visited Tonga (Feb '14) Nov '15 Zorri 29,828
News Vai's View: Addressing cultural traditions that... (Sep '14) Aug '15 Zorri 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,343 • Total comments across all topics: 281,848,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC